FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBW) Trading 11.4% Higher

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.00. 2,593 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 2,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

FAT Brands Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FAT Brands stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

About FAT Brands

fat brands inc. is a leading, global, multi-brand, restaurant franchising company that strategically develops, markets, and acquires restaurant concepts worldwide. we currently operate fatburger, buffalo’s cafe, buffalo’s express and the ponderosa & bonanza steakhouse concepts, with over 300 locations world-wide.

