Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 124,100.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $24.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.38. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 22.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

