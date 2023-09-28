Financial Comparison: Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) versus FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB)

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report) and FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Intesa Sanpaolo has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FNCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Intesa Sanpaolo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of FNCB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of FNCB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Profitability

Intesa Sanpaolo pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. FNCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. FNCB Bancorp pays out 45.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FNCB Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. FNCB Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Intesa Sanpaolo and FNCB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intesa Sanpaolo N/A N/A N/A FNCB Bancorp 20.01% 13.15% 0.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Intesa Sanpaolo and FNCB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intesa Sanpaolo 0 1 3 0 2.75 FNCB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intesa Sanpaolo and FNCB Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intesa Sanpaolo $23.51 billion 1.98 $3.74 billion N/A N/A FNCB Bancorp $68.76 million 1.86 $20.44 million $0.80 8.09

Intesa Sanpaolo has higher revenue and earnings than FNCB Bancorp.

Summary

FNCB Bancorp beats Intesa Sanpaolo on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services. It also provides consumer credit and E-money; wealth management and private banking services. The company serves individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, non-profit organizations, corporates and financial institutions, public administration, private clients and high net worth individuals, institutional clientele, and other customers. Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Turin, Italy.

About FNCB Bancorp

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit products. It also provides residential mortgage loans, and home equity term loans and lines of credit; construction, land acquisition, and development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, including lines of credit, dealer floor plan lines, equipment loans, vehicle loans, and term loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, automobile financing, lines of credit, and overdraft protection loans; state and political subdivision loans and leases; and purchased loans. In addition, the company offers debit cards; mobile and telephone banking, check imaging, and electronic statement services; remote deposit capture, merchant, treasury, and purchasing card services; and wealth management services. The company was formerly known as First National Community Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to FNCB Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. FNCB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Dunmore, Pennsylvania.

