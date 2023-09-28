Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) vs. Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Head to Head Comparison

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) and Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Financial Institutions and Community Bank System’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Financial Institutions $215.37 million 1.19 $56.57 million $3.31 5.05 Community Bank System $702.45 million 3.17 $188.08 million $2.87 14.49

Community Bank System has higher revenue and earnings than Financial Institutions. Financial Institutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community Bank System, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Financial Institutions has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Bank System has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Financial Institutions and Community Bank System’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Financial Institutions 18.11% 13.27% 0.89% Community Bank System 22.00% 12.59% 1.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Financial Institutions and Community Bank System, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Financial Institutions 0 2 0 0 2.00 Community Bank System 0 1 3 0 2.75

Financial Institutions currently has a consensus price target of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 46.62%. Community Bank System has a consensus price target of $59.83, indicating a potential upside of 43.83%. Given Financial Institutions’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Financial Institutions is more favorable than Community Bank System.

Dividends

Financial Institutions pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Community Bank System pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Financial Institutions pays out 36.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Bank System pays out 62.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Financial Institutions has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years and Community Bank System has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Financial Institutions is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.9% of Financial Institutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of Community Bank System shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Financial Institutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Community Bank System shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Community Bank System beats Financial Institutions on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc. operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts. Its loan products include term loans and lines of credit; short and medium-term commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment; commercial business loans to the agricultural industry; commercial mortgage loans; one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, home improvement loans, closed-end home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans, such as automobile, secured installment, and personal loans. The company also provides personal insurance products, including automobile, homeowners, boat, recreational vehicle, landlord, and umbrella coverage; commercial insurance comprising property, liability, automobile, inland marine, workers compensation, bonds, crop, and umbrella insurance products; and financial services, such as life and disability insurance, medicare supplements, long-term care, annuities, mutual funds, and retirement programs. In addition, it offers customized investment advisory, wealth management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services, as well as operates a real estate investment trust that holds residential mortgages and commercial real estate loans. Financial Institutions, Inc. was founded in 1817 and is headquartered in Warsaw, New York.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides loans, including consumer mortgages; general purpose commercial and industrial loans, and mortgages on commercial properties; paycheck protection program loans; installment loans that are originated through selected dealerships and are secured by automobiles, marine, and other recreational vehicles; personal installment loans and check credit lines of credit for consumers; and home equity products. In addition, the company offers broker-dealer and investment advisory; cash management, investment, and treasury services; asset management services; and employee benefit services, as well as operates as a full-service insurance agency that provides personal and commercial lines of insurance, and other risk management products and services. Further, it offers contribution plan administration, employee benefit trust, collective investment fund, retirement plan administration and benefit consulting, fund administration, transfer agency, actuarial and benefit consulting, VEBA/HRA, and health and welfare consulting services; and act as an investor in residential and commercial real estate activities. Additionally, the company offers wealth management, retirement planning, higher educational planning, fiduciary, risk management, trust, and personal financial planning services; and investment alternatives, including stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and insurance and advisory products, as well as master recordkeeping services. Community Bank System, Inc. was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in DeWitt, New York.

