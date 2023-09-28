Financial Strategies Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,677 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 0.8% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. HSBC began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $347.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 28th. Redburn Partners cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.03.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $312.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $328.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

