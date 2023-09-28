Financial Strategies Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,765 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.5% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Apple from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. DA Davidson cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.41.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $170.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. Apple’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.