First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires 2,773 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. City State Bank bought a new stake in Haleon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Haleon during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Haleon by 308.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Investec raised Haleon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

Haleon Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE HLN opened at $8.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average is $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Haleon plc has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $9.05.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Haleon plc will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

