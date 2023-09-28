First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOL. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emeren Group in the first quarter worth $45,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Emeren Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emeren Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emeren Group during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Emeren Group by 4,684.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 16,769 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emeren Group alerts:

Emeren Group Stock Up 1.7 %

SOL opened at $3.03 on Thursday. Emeren Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $5.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.74. The company has a market cap of $182.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 2.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emeren Group

Emeren Group ( NYSE:SOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Emeren Group had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $33.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.92 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Emeren Group Ltd will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Shah Capital Management acquired 34,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.32 per share, for a total transaction of $114,516.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,587,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,069,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 415,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,752 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Emeren Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Emeren Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Emeren Group from $9.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Emeren Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emeren Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SOL

Emeren Group Profile

(Free Report)

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emeren Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emeren Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.