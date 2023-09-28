First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires New Stake in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 26,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAN. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Canaan by 161.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 18,701 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Canaan by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 141,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 41,362 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Canaan by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,276,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 44,566 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canaan during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Canaan in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 17.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Canaan in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Canaan Price Performance

Shares of CAN stock opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.43. Canaan Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 3.29.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $73.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.60 million. Canaan had a negative return on equity of 43.95% and a negative net margin of 77.30%. Analysts anticipate that Canaan Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canaan



Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

