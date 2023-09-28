First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 615.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 2,026.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 47.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMBP. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

AMBP stock opened at $3.18 on Thursday. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $5.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.60%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 500.06%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

Further Reading

