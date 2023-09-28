First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys Shares of 15,398 United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in shares of United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 15,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USEA. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Maritime by 20.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 75,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 12,968 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Maritime during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 1.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Maritime Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ USEA opened at 2.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is 2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is 2.67. United Maritime Co. has a 52-week low of 1.61 and a 52-week high of 4.69.

United Maritime Announces Dividend

United Maritime ( NASDAQ:USEA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 10.01 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

United Maritime Company Profile

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of one LR2 tanker vessel, three Capesize dry bulk vessels, one Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel, and one Panamax dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 795,812 dwt.

