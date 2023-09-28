First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys Shares of 7,715 DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 3,054.8% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 656.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 186.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DXC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

DXC opened at $20.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.01. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.27.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

