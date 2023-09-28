First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. cut its stake in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Pearson were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in Pearson by 198.1% in the 1st quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 314,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 208,990 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Pearson during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 240.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Pearson by 88.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pearson by 17.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Stock Performance

PSO stock opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.16. Pearson plc has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03.

Pearson Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSO. UBS Group upgraded Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,190 ($14.53) to GBX 1,210 ($14.78) in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 880 ($10.75) to GBX 900 ($10.99) in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($12.21) to GBX 1,030 ($12.58) in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,060.00.

About Pearson

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

