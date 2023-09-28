First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. decreased its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Free Report) by 43.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,569 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,580,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,923,000 after buying an additional 861,412 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 17.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,017,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 298,350 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,491,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 128,030 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 652.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,348,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 1,169,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 865.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,178,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 1,056,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Performance

Shares of SID opened at $2.33 on Thursday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.67, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.08). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SID shares. Itau BBA Securities cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.30.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

(Free Report)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Featured Stories

