First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Grows Position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELP. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2,558.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 66.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the first quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Price Performance

ELP opened at $8.54 on Thursday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

(Free Report)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

