First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Grows Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,147 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,049,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 359.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,947,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,213,000 after buying an additional 14,823,508 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,195,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,990,000 after buying an additional 6,523,848 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2,536.9% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,936,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,483,000 after buying an additional 5,710,903 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,907,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,070,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

HBAN opened at $10.12 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.13.

Insider Activity

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,116,931.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,269.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

