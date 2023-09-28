First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $188,000 Position in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lessened its holdings in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Suzano were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in Suzano by 112.7% in the first quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 259,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 137,506 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Suzano by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 82,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 16,483 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Suzano in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Suzano during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,960,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Suzano in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Suzano alerts:

Suzano Stock Performance

Suzano stock opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.25. Suzano S.A. has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano ( NYSE:SUZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. Suzano had a return on equity of 64.65% and a net margin of 47.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Suzano S.A. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.