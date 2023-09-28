First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $212,000 Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in V.F. by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after buying an additional 5,626,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,079,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,028,018,000 after purchasing an additional 161,526 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 97,005.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,827,472 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,577,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $226,994,000 after purchasing an additional 968,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in V.F. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,904,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $157,831,000 after buying an additional 36,718 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Trading Down 1.0 %

V.F. stock opened at $16.91 on Thursday. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $35.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

V.F. Announces Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.01%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on V.F. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.74.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

