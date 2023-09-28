First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $69,000 Stock Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDN. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $48,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $49,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.35.

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $757.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average is $4.44.

Brandywine Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 542.86%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 162 properties and 22.8 million square feet as of June 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

