First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $74,000 Holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. trimmed its holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 65.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,349 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 666.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 103.3% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter worth $41,000.

Lucid Group Price Performance

Shares of LCID opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.94. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $17.81. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 64.02% and a negative net margin of 337.97%. The firm had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCID has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. BNP Paribas cut Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lucid Group

In other news, SVP Michael Bell sold 46,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $280,877.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,437,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,638,130.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

