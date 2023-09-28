First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $80,000 Stock Position in Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Free Report) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Nexa Resources were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEXA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 2,954.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nexa Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nexa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

Nexa Resources Stock Performance

Nexa Resources stock opened at $6.32 on Thursday. Nexa Resources S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nexa Resources ( NYSE:NEXA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nexa Resources S.A. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NEXA shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Nexa Resources from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nexa Resources from $5.60 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nexa Resources from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company operates through two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cement, silver concentrate, and cadmium/sponge deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.