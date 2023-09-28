First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Increases Position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Free Report) by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,070 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Lufax were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Lufax during the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Lufax by 2.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 453,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Lufax by 681.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 990,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 863,596 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lufax by 49.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,327,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 437,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lufax by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,794,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,108,000 after purchasing an additional 265,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Lufax alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on LU shares. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of Lufax from $2.70 to $1.40 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Lufax from $2.50 to $1.80 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lufax in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered Lufax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1.60 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Lufax from $1.90 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.84.

Lufax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LU opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.80.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Lufax had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 2.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Lufax Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.039 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.24%.

About Lufax

(Free Report)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.