First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Invests $212,000 in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,104 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the second quarter worth $761,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the second quarter valued at $262,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 5.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 174,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter worth about $506,000. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $2,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,654 shares in the company, valued at $8,376,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 4,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $229,393.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 155,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,889,699.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 40,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $2,112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,654 shares in the company, valued at $8,376,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,574 shares of company stock worth $8,399,080. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE KBH opened at $45.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.68. KB Home has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $55.37.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

KB Home Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Raymond James upgraded KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on KB Home from $29.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

