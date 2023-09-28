First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Invests $216,000 in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,884 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,177 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 799 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,020 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.4% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,736 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $55.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.59 and its 200 day moving average is $62.93. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $49.81 and a 52-week high of $79.56.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.12). Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 32.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TD Securities raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

