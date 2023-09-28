First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Invests $93,000 in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,240,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,609,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,093,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,690,000 after buying an additional 172,678 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,449,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,727,000 after buying an additional 4,502,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,349,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,716,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at NexTier Oilfield Solutions

In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, CAO Oladipo Iluyomade sold 2,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $27,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,056 shares in the company, valued at $99,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, CAO Oladipo Iluyomade sold 2,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $27,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,056 shares in the company, valued at $99,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin M. Mcdonald sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 329,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 481,491 shares of company stock worth $5,610,901. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

NEX opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.13. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.35.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $945.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.66 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 61.01%. On average, research analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.75 to $11.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Saturday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

As of September 1, 2023, NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc was acquired by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates in two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.