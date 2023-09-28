First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Lowers Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KOS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,686,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $295,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 22.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,401,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679,471 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 207.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,684,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,451,000 after acquiring an additional 13,284,372 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 18,045,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $134,262,000 after acquiring an additional 524,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $113,238,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.70 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $9.50 to $9.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.39.

Kosmos Energy Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of NYSE:KOS opened at $8.22 on Thursday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $8.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.78.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $273.32 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 35.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

