First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Lowers Stock Position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lessened its stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,806 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,370 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on NG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on NovaGold Resources from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

NovaGold Resources Stock Performance

NovaGold Resources stock opened at $4.02 on Thursday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -25.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75, a quick ratio of 40.75 and a current ratio of 40.75.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

