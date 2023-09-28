First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. trimmed its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 73.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Perrigo during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 434.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 345.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.81 and a 200 day moving average of $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $41.44.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -259.52%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Perrigo from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

