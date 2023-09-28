First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Makes New $166,000 Investment in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $653,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,906,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,323,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,293,000 after buying an additional 232,596 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 14,353 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.27.

Insider Transactions at The Hain Celestial Group

In other news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,360. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven R. Golliher bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.16 per share, for a total transaction of $304,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 36,274 shares in the company, valued at $368,543.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Up 0.3 %

HAIN stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $894.83 million, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $22.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.54.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $447.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Further Reading

