First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Makes New $208,000 Investment in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,434 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EPR Properties by 454.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 12,861 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 11.1% in the second quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 12,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EPR Properties

In other news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $223,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,873.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on EPR. Truist Financial lowered their target price on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.81.

EPR Properties Trading Up 0.4 %

EPR Properties stock opened at $41.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 8.35. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $33.92 and a 52 week high of $47.71.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 176.47%.

About EPR Properties



EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

