First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Makes New Investment in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,406 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HMY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 378.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 28.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

NYSE HMY opened at $3.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $5.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.32.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

