First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases New Shares in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 13.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,529,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ACLS opened at $157.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.74. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.78 and a 12-month high of $201.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.02.

Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $273.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.68 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Greg Redinbo sold 600 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total transaction of $108,108.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,636.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total value of $66,543.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,787.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg Redinbo sold 600 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total transaction of $108,108.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,636.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ACLS. B. Riley Financial raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Craig Hallum cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

