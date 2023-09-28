First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases New Shares in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Union during the first quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Western Union by 1,715.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 3,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Western Union by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 166.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $13.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $14.84.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 17.12%. Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Western Union from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Union in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Western Union from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

