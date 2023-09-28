First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Reduces Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 649 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WJ Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 5,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.7% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 106.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Up 1.4 %

PAYC stock opened at $257.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.12 and a 52 week high of $374.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $297.80 and a 200 day moving average of $298.28.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $401.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.20 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 20.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 27.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYC has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $361.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.53.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

