First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 1,692 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. decreased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,259,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,823,000 after buying an additional 16,663 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter valued at $401,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 43,548 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DRH shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

DRH opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.65. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $10.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

