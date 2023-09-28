First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 1,933 Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. decreased its position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,369 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ERF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,578,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,858,000 after purchasing an additional 103,671 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at $348,909,000,000. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,311 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Enerplus by 9.9% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 858,504 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,373,000 after acquiring an additional 77,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on Enerplus from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enerplus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.57.

Enerplus Stock Up 2.5 %

ERF opened at $17.66 on Thursday. Enerplus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average is $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $350.94 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 57.30% and a net margin of 41.72%. Research analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

