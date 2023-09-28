First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 8,173 Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lowered its position in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,173 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Braskem were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Braskem by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Braskem by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Braskem by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Braskem in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAK opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average is $9.35. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Braskem S.A. has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $14.51.

Braskem ( NYSE:BAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Braskem had a negative return on equity of 50.16% and a negative net margin of 4.15%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BAK shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. HSBC upgraded Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Braskem from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Braskem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

