First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Takes $213,000 Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BRO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186,323 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 658.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,841,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 401.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,646,000 after buying an additional 1,175,211 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,604,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,405,000 after buying an additional 784,873 shares during the period. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BRO opened at $70.97 on Thursday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.82 and a 52 week high of $74.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.75.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.51 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

BRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.90.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

