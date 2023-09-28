First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Takes $215,000 Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 407 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $882,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after acquiring an additional 12,439 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DECK shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $505.00 to $614.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $535.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $577.64.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total value of $1,857,644.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,503,825.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK opened at $501.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $298.61 and a 52 week high of $568.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $537.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $501.43.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $675.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.95 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

