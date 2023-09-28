First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Takes Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Comerica by 639.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

CMA stock opened at $39.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $77.34.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 27.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.65%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Comerica from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Comerica from $58.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.57.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

