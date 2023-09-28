First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Takes Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 586.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 712.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in CONMED in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

CNMD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of CONMED in a research report on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on CONMED from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CONMED from $128.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CONMED has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

CNMD stock opened at $97.60 on Thursday. CONMED Co. has a one year low of $71.09 and a one year high of $138.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.92 and its 200 day moving average is $119.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $317.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.15 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 28.27%.

In related news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $214,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,760.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $214,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,760.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $151,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

