First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Takes Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth $139,145,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 35.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,797,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $389,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,652 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 443.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,795,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $120,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,874 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,144,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,957,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,580,000 after buying an additional 1,349,590 shares in the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $65.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.08 and its 200 day moving average is $71.17. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $78.30. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 66.87%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QSR shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.19.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

