First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Trims Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $392.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $430.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $470.46. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $373.80 and a twelve month high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.70 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $545.13.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

