Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Short Interest Update

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 804,200 shares, a growth of 150.8% from the August 31st total of 320,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,021.0 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

OTCMKTS FSPKF opened at $12.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.87. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $16.69.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It also provides its products for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.

