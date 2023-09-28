Fortune Rise Acquisition (NASDAQ:FRLA) Trading Up 0.1%

Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.93. Approximately 292,311 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 648% from the average daily volume of 39,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortune Rise Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRLA. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Fortune Rise Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Rise Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Rise Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Rise Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 41.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortune Rise Acquisition

Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

