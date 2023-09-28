Future Fund Active ETF (NYSEARCA:FFND) Shares Up 0.4%

The Future Fund Active ETF (NYSEARCA:FFND – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.72 and last traded at $18.72. 218 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.64.

Future Fund Active ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 million, a PE ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.12.

Future Fund Active ETF Company Profile

The Future Fund Active ETF (FFND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks long-term capital growth from an actively managed fund of US-listed stocks that benefit from emerging secular trends driven by technological, social and environmental changes.

