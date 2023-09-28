FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Issued By Cormark

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lithium Americas in a report released on Monday, September 25th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now anticipates that the company will earn $1.37 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas’ current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share.
Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.38.
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.
