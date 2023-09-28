FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Issued By Cormark

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lithium Americas in a report released on Monday, September 25th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now anticipates that the company will earn $1.37 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas’ current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.38.

Lithium Americas Trading Down 5.4 %

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Shares of LAC stock opened at C$22.00 on Wednesday. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of C$21.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.72. The stock has a market cap of C$3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.14 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.76. The company has a quick ratio of 52.06, a current ratio of 10.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.36.

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.