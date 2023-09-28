FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report issued on Tuesday, September 26th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.41. The consensus estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ current full-year earnings is $6.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.08) earnings per share.

RCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, June 12th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $109.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.38.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $91.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.43 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $36.92 and a 12 month high of $112.95.

Institutional Trading of Royal Caribbean Cruises

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 134.3% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 5,949 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $658,078.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,569.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,221,143.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 5,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $658,078.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,569.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,857 shares of company stock worth $4,650,818. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

