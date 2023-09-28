FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM) Issued By National Bank Financial

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals in a note issued to investors on Sunday, September 24th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share.

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance

TFPM stock opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a PE ratio of 35.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.16. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $17.33.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.00 million. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 3.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $46,766,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 291.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,916,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916,800 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the second quarter worth about $21,512,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $21,283,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,465,000. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.