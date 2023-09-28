FY2024 EPS Estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:ACRX)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, September 25th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.75) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.69). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.4 %

ACRX stock opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $4.86.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 100.94% and a net margin of 2,696.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 19,986 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 201.7% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 122,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 81,854 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and ARX-03, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of procedural anxiety and acute pain.

